301 / 365
A Twiggy Claw
I love the shapes and life forms one finds on an undeveloped piece of land.
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
Karen
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023: I've been interested in photography for just under a year. I began posting on this site April 2022. At the moment,...
