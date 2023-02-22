Previous
Next
Floating Leaf by cocokinetic
302 / 365

Floating Leaf

A leaf floating in shallow, crystal-clear seawater.

Captured in B/W, some contrast editing in Lightroom.
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023: I've been interested in photography for just under a year. I began posting on this site April 2022. At the moment,...
82% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise