Irrigating the Canefields by cocokinetic
Irrigating the Canefields

23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023: I've been interested in photography for just under a year. I began posting on this site April 2022. At the moment,...
Helge E. Storheim ace
That dark sky looks menacing!
February 23rd, 2023  
Karen ace
@helstor365
We often get these dark heavy skies in summer. They appear, they rain a bit, (or a lot!) and afterwards it's all bright sunshine again. Until the next cloud appears somewhere else.

A lot of it is very localised showers; it can rain on a neighbours’ house, and a few houses down the road there's not a drop of rain.
February 23rd, 2023  
