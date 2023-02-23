Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
303 / 365
Irrigating the Canefields
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023: I've been interested in photography for just under a year. I began posting on this site April 2022. At the moment,...
870
photos
50
followers
50
following
83% complete
View this month »
296
297
298
299
300
301
302
303
Latest from all albums
272
301
292
273
293
302
303
294
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
23rd February 2023 2:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Helge E. Storheim
ace
That dark sky looks menacing!
February 23rd, 2023
Karen
ace
@helstor365
We often get these dark heavy skies in summer. They appear, they rain a bit, (or a lot!) and afterwards it's all bright sunshine again. Until the next cloud appears somewhere else.
A lot of it is very localised showers; it can rain on a neighbours’ house, and a few houses down the road there's not a drop of rain.
February 23rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
We often get these dark heavy skies in summer. They appear, they rain a bit, (or a lot!) and afterwards it's all bright sunshine again. Until the next cloud appears somewhere else.
A lot of it is very localised showers; it can rain on a neighbours’ house, and a few houses down the road there's not a drop of rain.