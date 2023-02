An unusual looking flower in a planter on the esplanade of La Croisette Mall. I enjoy the flowers and plants that have been planted there a whole lot more than any shopping expedition.I don’t have much time or patience for a shop - any shop - other than a bookshop, but always have time to look at a flower, plant, tree or a bird. Maybe an interesting looking person will catch my atttention and I’ll watch him or her for a bit. Apart from that, I’m out of a mall faster than the speed of light.