305 / 365
Fish-Cleaning Station
These three are preparing freshly-caught fish for a barbecue that someone is preparing a bit further up, away from the sea, a photo of which I will post after this.
I like the way they shove their cleaning tools into what is a well-used crack in the wood of the tabletop.
Cap Malheureux beach, the islet Coin de Mire in the background.
Companion photo:
https://365project.org/cocokinetic/varium/2023-02-25
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023: I've been interested in photography for just under a year.
