Previous
Next
Fish-Cleaning Station by cocokinetic
305 / 365

Fish-Cleaning Station

These three are preparing freshly-caught fish for a barbecue that someone is preparing a bit further up, away from the sea, a photo of which I will post after this.

I like the way they shove their cleaning tools into what is a well-used crack in the wood of the tabletop.

Cap Malheureux beach, the islet Coin de Mire in the background.

Companion photo:
https://365project.org/cocokinetic/varium/2023-02-25
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023: I've been interested in photography for just under a year. I began posting on this site April 2022. I use both...
83% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise