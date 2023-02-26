Amulets

I was walking down the road this afternoon in a village called Triolet, and stopped outside a little house that had a really nice statue of an angel on the wall.



A shirtless elderly gentleman came out of his front door to have a chat, we started discussing the angel sculpture. I soon put the subject of the angel aside, as I was immediately struck by his eyes, and the character of his face.



I asked him if he would permit me to take his photograph. At first, he seemed completely nonplussed as to why I would be interested in taking his photograph but was perfectly happy to oblige.



I know there’s a lot of sun and shadows and that it’s far from the perfect portrait - but I think it’s just so striking when you expect someone to have dark brown eyes, and when they look at you their eyes are green or blue or somewhere in between.



These eyes must have been stunning when he was a younger man with that darker skin colouring; the whites have have now become slightly reddened, and the colour less vivid what with advancing age, but still, I think they’re beautiful, like amulets.

