Fern in the Rain by cocokinetic
Fern in the Rain

A couple outdoor rainy captures from indoors today. I’d love to venture outside onto a beach or any open space, but I’m loathe to take the camera out in this deluge. What could I do with it anyway…. wet hands, dripping hair, zero visibility.
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

Karen

Helge E. Storheim ace
Beautiful image
February 28th, 2023  
PompadOOr Photography ace
wow! very nice!
February 28th, 2023  
