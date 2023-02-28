Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
307 / 365
Fern in the Rain
A couple outdoor rainy captures from indoors today. I’d love to venture outside onto a beach or any open space, but I’m loathe to take the camera out in this deluge. What could I do with it anyway…. wet hands, dripping hair, zero visibility.
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023: I've been interested in photography for just under a year. I began posting on this site April 2022. I use both...
882
photos
51
followers
51
following
84% complete
View this month »
300
301
302
303
304
305
306
307
Latest from all albums
305
296
276
297
306
277
298
307
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
28th February 2023 6:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Helge E. Storheim
ace
Beautiful image
February 28th, 2023
PompadOOr Photography
ace
wow! very nice!
February 28th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close