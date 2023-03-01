Previous
Rainbow Challenge - Day 1 Yellow by cocokinetic
308 / 365

Rainbow Challenge - Day 1 Yellow

Gerbera daisy and the little ‘hello’ mug my own photograph captured this afternoon.

Background: in PhotoRoom, I removed the photograph’s original distracting background and replaced it with the one above.
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

Karen

MONTSERRAT
Très bien présenté 👍
March 1st, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
March 1st, 2023  
Karen ace
@montserrat Merci beaucoup!
@mubbur Many thanks!
March 1st, 2023  
