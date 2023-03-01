Sign up
308 / 365
Rainbow Challenge - Day 1 Yellow
Gerbera daisy and the little ‘hello’ mug my own photograph captured this afternoon.
Background: in PhotoRoom, I removed the photograph’s original distracting background and replaced it with the one above.
1st March 2023
1st Mar 23
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023: I've been interested in photography for just under a year. I began posting on this site April 2022. I use both...
Tags
rainbow2023
MONTSERRAT
Très bien présenté 👍
March 1st, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
March 1st, 2023
Karen
ace
@montserrat
Merci beaucoup!
@mubbur
Many thanks!
March 1st, 2023
