Previous
Next
310 / 365
Rainbow Challenge - Day 3 Blue
An old but still working motorbike standing in a friend’s garage. Besides the blue tank - my lucky day! - I like the rusty and grungy look of the bike.
3rd March 2023
3rd Mar 23
Karen
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023: I've been interested in photography for just under a year. I began posting on this site April 2022. I use both...
Photo Details
Tags
rainbow2023
Mags
ace
Very nice shade of blue and POV too.
March 3rd, 2023
