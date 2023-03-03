Previous
Rainbow Challenge - Day 3 Blue by cocokinetic
310 / 365

Rainbow Challenge - Day 3 Blue

An old but still working motorbike standing in a friend’s garage. Besides the blue tank - my lucky day! - I like the rusty and grungy look of the bike.
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

Karen

Mags ace
Very nice shade of blue and POV too.
March 3rd, 2023  
