Rainbow Challenge - Day 4 Purple

Purple bag a cute little glitzy makeup holder type thing I photographed in an accessory shop.



A whole lot of other cute little glitzy things that I didn’t want in the image, so once again, PhotoRoom to the rescue.



Now what to do with the cute little bag. It’s quite uninteresting there on its own. I thought maybe the suggestion of a dimly-lit male hand holding it as a little gift, an offering to someone, might work.



Not sure. But I’ve doodled enough on this one, time to move onto the next.