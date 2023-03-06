Rainbow Challenge - Day 6 Red

12kg TOTALGAZ gas cylinders for sale outside a supermarket. There are also blue and yellow coloured cylinders used on the island. Each colour has its own type of connectors and fittings. So if you run out of say a cylinder of red and have the fittings and connectors for red, you can't just buy a yellow or blue cylinder if the red cylinders are out of stock, as the connector won't fit and therefore still no gas. Which happens more often than I care to think about.