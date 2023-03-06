Previous
Rainbow Challenge - Day 6 Red by cocokinetic
Rainbow Challenge - Day 6 Red

12kg TOTALGAZ gas cylinders for sale outside a supermarket. There are also blue and yellow coloured cylinders used on the island. Each colour has its own type of connectors and fittings. So if you run out of say a cylinder of red and have the fittings and connectors for red, you can't just buy a yellow or blue cylinder if the red cylinders are out of stock, as the connector won't fit and therefore still no gas. Which happens more often than I care to think about.
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

Karen

@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
all those textures
March 6th, 2023  
Karen
@koalagardens
Quite a bit of grit, grime and grunge there! My car looks worse than the old rickety buses because of this kind of stuff I have to load into it.
March 6th, 2023  
