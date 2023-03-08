Rainbow Challenge - Day 8 Yellow

A corner view of a beach version of a street-food stall. I chose this corner as I think it has character and detail. (note the flip-flop sandals strewn about underneath!



This stall has been here for ages and is usually open for business, but today for some reason is closed.



It looks very different when it's active. Today I hardly recognised it. The shutters are normally lifted, the door wide open, there are colourful umbrellas around the place, there's sega music playing from speakers inside, and the area is bustling with people and movement.



Mont Choisy beach.