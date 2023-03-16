Rainbow Challenge Day 16 - Green

I’m much entertained, challenged, and amused by 365’s rainbow month. It’s opened up my eyes as to how much colour there really is all around us.



I know some of these odd-looking elements, characteristics and features in these photographs must make most of you scratch your head and think what on earth is up with this chick that she thinks these are nice and beautful images.



But here’s the thing; I don't think they're beautiful and nice. I'm not looking for beautiful and pretty. I’m looking for colours in everyday items and commodities, and I’ll take whatever comes my way, beautiful or not. A humble set of traffic lights serves the purpose of showcasing a date in one of today’s albums.



It’s green. I'm delighted to have it in my album. I might go for orange and red next if I get really stuck looking for those two colours in the weeks ahead ;-)



I wish I had a camera for street photography. My phone doesn't hack it, not the way I want. I have a camera in mind that is high on my list of things to buy as soon as possible. I like roaming the streets of these villages, where there are extensive opportunities to take neat captures.



There is so much real life, gritty and unpretentious, in, on, and off these streets.