Previous
Next
Rainbow Challenge Day 23 - Green by cocokinetic
331 / 365

Rainbow Challenge Day 23 - Green

A tin of locally made green tea - these are loose dried leaves, not the fine grains in a teabag. Tastes pretty good.

(I love the blurb on the tin!)

Captured on my phone using the Hipstamatic app.
23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023: I've been interested in photography for just under a year. I began posting to 365 in April 2022 but opened up...
90% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise