340 / 365
Pigeon Berry
I came across another plant displaying these pretty orange berries while walking to our local corner store this morning. This one had its marvellous violet flowers in full bloom.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Duranta_erecta
I posted another version of this plant a few days ago, without the flowers.
https://365project.org/cocokinetic/varium/2023-03-28
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
Karen
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023: I've been interested in photography for just under a year.
Photo Details
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
1st April 2023 12:24pm
