Previous
Next
Pigeon Berry by cocokinetic
340 / 365

Pigeon Berry

I came across another plant displaying these pretty orange berries while walking to our local corner store this morning. This one had its marvellous violet flowers in full bloom.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Duranta_erecta

I posted another version of this plant a few days ago, without the flowers.

https://365project.org/cocokinetic/varium/2023-03-28
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023: I've been interested in photography for just under a year. I began posting to 365 in April 2022 but opened up...
93% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise