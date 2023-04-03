Sign up
342 / 365
Nosedive
I was much amused by this pigeon’s antics in a puddle and his reaction when he was all done. He just sat there in the puddle looking out of sorts.
(I think this pigeon’s a male; I'm not sure, but maybe there's a little telltale sign there?)
Photos taken with my camera around 1pm today.
3rd April 2023
3rd Apr 23
Karen
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
CocoKinetix
Taken
3rd April 2023 4:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
