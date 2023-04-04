Street Food Stall 1

My car unexpectedly went into the fix-it shop yesterday, 4 April, to have its flickers/indicators fixed.



Finally! I've been driving for over a year with no flickers, just stick my arm out the window when I want to turn right, and if I want to turn left, then I just quickly swerve left with no warning or indication at all, and am sure there is a whole lot of swearing going on in the car behind me. And quite rightly so, I would do the same. Anyway, so no car shots for a couple of days.



Today (5 April) I hopped onto the bus into the village and walked a road I would normally drive through. I took a few photos of a couple of street-food stalls to make up for the photos I missed posting yesterday. (because I was stuck with car at the car-fixit shop.)



I hope that little blurb is clearer than mud.



This street stall sells stuff called ‘boulettes’. They are savoury little ball-shaped snacks made out of rice flour, either vegetarian or meat-filled, usually served with a broth. They are absolutely delicious, but for some people, are an acquired taste. The small photo on the bottom left will give you an idea. They also serve other kinds of Mauritian meals such as halim and spicy noodles, as well as the more traditional fare such as hamburgers etc.