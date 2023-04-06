Sign up
344 / 365
Taking Off
A Striated Heron had just left his rock to proceed a bit further out to sea, looking for schools of small fish. These are such ungainly birds in flight. Everything just seems to dangle somewhat awkwardly, their feet in particular.
6th April 2023
6th Apr 23
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023: I've been interested in photography for just under a year. I began posting to 365 in April 2022 but opened up...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
6th April 2023 1:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
the shadow looks more comfortable than the bird does lol
April 6th, 2023
Karen
ace
@koalagardens
Totally agree! Looks much more streamlined.
April 6th, 2023
