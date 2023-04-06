Previous
Taking Off by cocokinetic
344 / 365

Taking Off

A Striated Heron had just left his rock to proceed a bit further out to sea, looking for schools of small fish. These are such ungainly birds in flight. Everything just seems to dangle somewhat awkwardly, their feet in particular.
6th April 2023 6th Apr 23

Karen

@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023
Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
the shadow looks more comfortable than the bird does lol
April 6th, 2023  
Karen ace
@koalagardens
Totally agree! Looks much more streamlined.
April 6th, 2023  
