Cloud Bank by cocokinetic
Cloud Bank

An awesome bank of clouds moved in over Coin de Mire (right) and Isle Plat (left) yesterday. It looks as if there is a rain squall on Isle Plat.
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Karen

@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023: I've been interested in photography for just under a year. I began posting to 365 in April 2022 but opened up...
Photo Details

