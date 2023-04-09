Sign up
347 / 365
Hope
Poignant lettering on the outside of a government school.
9th April 2023
9th Apr 23
0
0
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023: I've been interested in photography for just under a year. I began posting to 365 in April 2022 and opened the...
1004
photos
54
followers
53
following
95% complete
View this month »
