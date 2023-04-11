Previous
Female Fody by cocokinetic
Female Fody

These birds are known as cardinals here, but they are actually members of the fody family.
11th April 2023 11th Apr 23

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nice detail!
April 16th, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
Great detail and like the shyness of your capture
April 16th, 2023  
