349 / 365
Female Fody
These birds are known as cardinals here, but they are actually members of the fody family.
11th April 2023
11th Apr 23
2
0
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023: I've been interested in photography for just under a year. I began posting to 365 in April 2022 and opened the...
1023
photos
55
followers
53
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
16th March 2023 3:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nice detail!
April 16th, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
Great detail and like the shyness of your capture
April 16th, 2023
