350 / 365
Buddha on the Rocks
Quite a place to see a Buddha statue. The statue is sitting on a rocky outcrop off the main beach. I have no idea what it’s doing here or how it got here.
It’s been perched at the seaside for quite some time though, judging by the algae coverage and the wear and tear.
It was low tide when I shot this photograph; at high tide, the statue would probably be almost completely submerged.
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
0
0
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023: I've been interested in photography for just under a year. I began posting to 365 in April 2022 and opened the...
1015
photos
55
followers
53
following
96% complete
View this month »
344
345
346
347
348
349
350
351
Latest from all albums
348
321
341
349
322
342
350
351
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
13th April 2023 10:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
