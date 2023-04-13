Buddha on the Rocks

Quite a place to see a Buddha statue. The statue is sitting on a rocky outcrop off the main beach. I have no idea what it’s doing here or how it got here.



It’s been perched at the seaside for quite some time though, judging by the algae coverage and the wear and tear.



It was low tide when I shot this photograph; at high tide, the statue would probably be almost completely submerged.