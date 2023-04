Beach Scene

I'm in a bit of photography funk these last few days, so I thought I'd try something different to help perk up my interest.

Ive been meaning to try out the Slow Shutter app on my phone for months now, and today seemed like the perfect opportunity. After at least a billion tries, this was about the best one. I think! I’m not really sure what is best and not best in this kind of artsy-photography. But it sure is fun to play with! The shapes that emerge are quite fascinating.