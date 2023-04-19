Sign up
Life is an Uphill Project
Slow shutter app, Lightroom processing.
19th April 2023
19th Apr 23
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023: I've been interested in photography for just under a year. I began posting to 365 in April 2022 and opened the...
1031
photos
55
followers
54
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
iPhone
Taken
19th April 2023 8:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
hey that is a really artistic result!
April 19th, 2023
winghong_ho
Nice effect and colors.
April 19th, 2023
