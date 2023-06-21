Sea Vessels

I thought I’d better haul out my camera today. I’ve been getting far too comfortable with my phone lately.
I battled with this capture. The light is all wrong, there’s a lot of haze in the air, and the ship was far out beyond the reefs. I tried my best at improving the photograph in Lightroom, and this is as good as it’s going to get with my manual tweaking.
I hung onto a shot that I would normally discard because I found the ship interesting. I wonder if it’s some kind of dredger or something? It’s at anchor, if you zoom in real close the anchorage ropes/cords/chains (Haskar @haskar, help me out here with this maritime terminology!) are faintly visible at the bow and stern.