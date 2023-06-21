Previous
Sea Vessels by cocokinetic
Photo 384

Sea Vessels

I thought I’d better haul out my camera today. I’ve been getting far too comfortable with my phone lately.

I battled with this capture. The light is all wrong, there’s a lot of haze in the air, and the ship was far out beyond the reefs. I tried my best at improving the photograph in Lightroom, and this is as good as it’s going to get with my manual tweaking.

I hung onto a shot that I would normally discard because I found the ship interesting. I wonder if it’s some kind of dredger or something? It’s at anchor, if you zoom in real close the anchorage ropes/cords/chains (Haskar @haskar, help me out here with this maritime terminology!) are faintly visible at the bow and stern.
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. I use both a Nikon D3500 as well as my iPhone. Very often my phone, as it's always at hand. I tend...
105% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
It's interesting to look at this photo, look at the ship and wonder what its purpose is. I like the many layers of color the clouds in the sky cause some layers up in that section and the different colors of the ocean between you and the ship.
June 21st, 2023  
John Falconer ace
A drilling rig???
June 21st, 2023  
Mike
@johnfalconer I would also say drilling, but maybe also some refining?
June 21st, 2023  
MONTSERRAT
Raffinement du pétrole ?
June 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise