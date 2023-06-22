Previous
Mothership by cocokinetic
Mothership

Seeing this vessel at anchor today made me think of the stricken submersible, Titan.

This boat is a submersible launcher, but the island’s submersibles are in no way intended to view wrecks as deep as the Titanic. They descend not much deeper than 35 metres.

However, even though I have been on these excursions several times in the past, and it's absolutely a superb experience, I’m not at all certain I’ll be doing this again in any great hurry. The ongoing Titan saga has made me kind of skittish about these underwater submersibles. For now, anyway.
Karen

Photo Details

Kathy ace
Interesting look at the boat and the story of past experiences. The folks on the submarine are in my prayers. Apparently there is to be some sort of press conference at 3pm my time (ET).
June 22nd, 2023  
