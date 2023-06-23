vetiver, (Chrysopogon zizanioides), also called khus, perennial grass of the family Poaceae, the roots of which contain an oil used in perfumes. Vetiver is native to tropical Asia and has been introduced into the tropics of both hemispheres; it has escaped cultivation and become a weed in some regions. The plant is sometimes grown as a hedge and is useful in dryland restoration to reduce soil erosion.
