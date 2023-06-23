Previous
Roof Work by cocokinetic
Photo 386

Roof Work

Re-thatching the roof of a hotel.

According to my husband, who is not entirely sure of the material used here, thatchers use a variety of dried grasses and leaves, including sugar cane, palm fronds and a type of grass called vetiver.

From https://www.britannica.com/plant/grass :

vetiver, (Chrysopogon zizanioides), also called khus, perennial grass of the family Poaceae, the roots of which contain an oil used in perfumes. Vetiver is native to tropical Asia and has been introduced into the tropics of both hemispheres; it has escaped cultivation and become a weed in some regions. The plant is sometimes grown as a hedge and is useful in dryland restoration to reduce soil erosion.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thatching

https://britishheritage.com/history/thatching-old-craft-modern-england
23rd June 2023 23rd Jun 23

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. I use both a Nikon D3500 as well as my iPhone. Very often my phone, as it's always at hand. I tend...
105% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

winghong_ho
Very environmentally friendly.
June 23rd, 2023  
Karen ace
@wh2021
Yes, unquestionably. And also very attractive, I love these thatch roofs. But they are also unfortunately a bit of a fire hazard. There have been a couple of cases of bad fires involving thatch roofs. However, I hope they never stop thatching - it has so many great benefits.
June 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise