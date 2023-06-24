Sign up
Previous
Photo 387
Boats in the Bay
Looks like a storm looming, and right now as I upload this photo a few hours later, there is indeed quite the downpour taking place.
The bay of Grand Baie, in the north of Mauritius.
24th June 2023
24th Jun 23
1
0
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. I use both a Nikon D3500 as well as my iPhone. Very often my phone, as it's always at hand. I tend...
1144
photos
63
followers
31
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
24th June 2023 1:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Agnes
ace
Great shot
June 24th, 2023
