Boats in the Bay by cocokinetic
Boats in the Bay

Looks like a storm looming, and right now as I upload this photo a few hours later, there is indeed quite the downpour taking place.

The bay of Grand Baie, in the north of Mauritius.
24th June 2023 24th Jun 23

Karen

Agnes ace
Great shot
June 24th, 2023  
