I watched this snail slip-sliding along our wall, at first curious about the different shell when compared to the garden snail, and then, when I went closer, noticed that the head had features that seemed different as well.So I went googling along, and discovered that this species of snail actual eats other snails and slugs. Goodness. I thought snails were strictly plant nibblers.This snail is called a Cannibal snail, or a Rosy Wolf snail.