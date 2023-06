Lifted Weights

I was standing in a queue at the ATM, and noticed the transparent lift shafts next to me. The lift closest to me was hovering around on the upper level, and there was a lady about to embark into the lift next to it, which was at my level.



For a brief moment, the weights and pulleys were visible; just after I took this shot, the lift next to me came clattering down and the weights and pulleys disappeared to be replaced by an empty box.