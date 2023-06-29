Sale Signage

Just a few photos while I was out and about earlier.



I liked this handcrafted sale sign outside a roadside clothing shop called Tulip and Lace; I thought it was something different, the manner in which it had been created. Sale signs are normally those garish yellow or red stickers plastered over the windows. This sign prompted me to pop in and have a look.



The window had mannequins wearing kimonos, which are not my thing, but I walked out with more than I planned on buying. I actually hadn’t planned on buying anything at all today, I normally avoid shopping if I can. I do enough grocery shopping to put me off any further excursions into any kind or type of shop.