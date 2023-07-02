Previous
A Box of Emotion by cocokinetic
Photo 395

A Box of Emotion

A boxed bottle of pretty rare (so I was told, with a somewhat warning look) aged rum, called Emotion, was unearthed while I was endeavouring to put some order in my husband’s bar area earlier.

Produced in Mauritius in the year 1969, it has an alcohol content of 47%. I'm surprised he hasn't opened it yet. I'm tempted to take a good swig right out the bottle. The stuff looks delicious.

But the bottle has an unbroken seal, I don’t think I’ll be able to sticky-tape that together once it’s opened, and I remember that warning look ;-)

He’s obviously hanging on to it for some reason, so I'll resist the subtly-forbidden swig and have a glass of wine instead. Peace in the house and all that.
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. I use both a Nikon D3500 as well as my iPhone. Very often my phone, as it's always at hand. I tend...
108% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise