A Box of Emotion

A boxed bottle of pretty rare (so I was told, with a somewhat warning look) aged rum, called Emotion, was unearthed while I was endeavouring to put some order in my husband’s bar area earlier.



Produced in Mauritius in the year 1969, it has an alcohol content of 47%. I'm surprised he hasn't opened it yet. I'm tempted to take a good swig right out the bottle. The stuff looks delicious.



But the bottle has an unbroken seal, I don’t think I’ll be able to sticky-tape that together once it’s opened, and I remember that warning look ;-)



He’s obviously hanging on to it for some reason, so I'll resist the subtly-forbidden swig and have a glass of wine instead. Peace in the house and all that.