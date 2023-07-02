Sign up
A Box of Emotion
A boxed bottle of pretty rare (so I was told, with a somewhat warning look) aged rum, called Emotion, was unearthed while I was endeavouring to put some order in my husband’s bar area earlier.
Produced in Mauritius in the year 1969, it has an alcohol content of 47%. I'm surprised he hasn't opened it yet. I'm tempted to take a good swig right out the bottle. The stuff looks delicious.
But the bottle has an unbroken seal, I don’t think I’ll be able to sticky-tape that together once it’s opened, and I remember that warning look ;-)
He’s obviously hanging on to it for some reason, so I'll resist the subtly-forbidden swig and have a glass of wine instead. Peace in the house and all that.
2nd July 2023
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
2nd July 2023 10:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
