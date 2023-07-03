Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 396
Low Tide
This small pirogue is sitting on the seabed, and I quite liked the angle; its position provided a pretty neat reflection as well as shadow.
This pirogue doesn't have a sail; the crew use those long sticks lying on the benches to push the boat through the lagoons and other coastal areas.
Photo captured in the small bay at Calodyne.
3rd July 2023
3rd Jul 23
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. I use both a Nikon D3500 as well as my iPhone. Very often my phone, as it's always at hand. I tend...
1172
photos
63
followers
31
following
108% complete
View this month »
389
390
391
392
393
394
395
396
Latest from all albums
394
392
395
379
393
394
396
380
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
3rd July 2023 1:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Paula Fontanini
ace
This is a perfect example of "less is more". What a stunning image with no bells & whistles necessary! FAV!
July 3rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close