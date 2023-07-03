Previous
Low Tide by cocokinetic
Photo 396

Low Tide

This small pirogue is sitting on the seabed, and I quite liked the angle; its position provided a pretty neat reflection as well as shadow.

This pirogue doesn't have a sail; the crew use those long sticks lying on the benches to push the boat through the lagoons and other coastal areas.

Photo captured in the small bay at Calodyne.
3rd July 2023 3rd Jul 23

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. I use both a Nikon D3500 as well as my iPhone. Very often my phone, as it's always at hand. I tend...
108% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Paula Fontanini ace
This is a perfect example of "less is more". What a stunning image with no bells & whistles necessary! FAV!
July 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise