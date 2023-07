It’s hot out here

This lady got so hot in the sun she ripped her top off and went for a swim!



(Topless bathing and sunbathing is permissible on the beaches. It’s not seen much on the public beaches, but at the more private resort hotels’ beaches and poolsides, it’s a common enough occurrence, although not nearly as much as it used to be.)



This is the same beach where I captured the other two-book photograph yesterday; I was trying to glimpse this book’s cover and title, but the sea breeze wouldn’t cooperate.