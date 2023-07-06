What's that I see up there?

Hey, nice chatting - cheers for now, I've spotted lunch!

———

A Madagascar Giant Day Gecko on the garden gate as I was walking towards it. I slowed down, went into stealth mode and the gecko let me approach pretty closely.



This is the first time I’ve been able to capture one of these with their tongue flickering. Amazing colouring - they are beautiful gheckos, but are considered an unwanted and invasive species here.



Captured on my phone, applied a crop (he’d been in a skirmish, and the tail definitely looked as if it had seen better days - in fact, if you look closely at or zoom in on the torso, it appears as if a patch of new scales are growing on his side, near the front leg ) and a couple of minimal contrast and tonal edits.