What's that I see up there? by cocokinetic
Photo 399

What's that I see up there?

Hey, nice chatting - cheers for now, I've spotted lunch!
———
A Madagascar Giant Day Gecko on the garden gate as I was walking towards it. I slowed down, went into stealth mode and the gecko let me approach pretty closely.

This is the first time I’ve been able to capture one of these with their tongue flickering. Amazing colouring - they are beautiful gheckos, but are considered an unwanted and invasive species here.

Captured on my phone, applied a crop (he’d been in a skirmish, and the tail definitely looked as if it had seen better days - in fact, if you look closely at or zoom in on the torso, it appears as if a patch of new scales are growing on his side, near the front leg ) and a couple of minimal contrast and tonal edits.
6th July 2023 6th Jul 23

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. I use both a Nikon D3500 as well as my iPhone. Very often my phone, as it's always at hand. I tend...
Boxplayer ace
Fabulous creature, lovely capture!
July 6th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Great shot. You are so brave.
July 6th, 2023  
