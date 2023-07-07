Sign up
Photo 400
Bed of Needles
A richly coloured autumnal leaf lying on a bed of dessicated filao (aka casuarina tree) pine-needle-like leaves and cones.
https://belombrepedia.heritagebelombre.com/en/content/filao
July Words’23
Contrast
7th July 2023
7th Jul 23
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023.
Tags
july23words
,
kj23
