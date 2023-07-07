Previous
Bed of Needles by cocokinetic
Bed of Needles

A richly coloured autumnal leaf lying on a bed of dessicated filao (aka casuarina tree) pine-needle-like leaves and cones.

https://belombrepedia.heritagebelombre.com/en/content/filao


July Words’23
Contrast
7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. I shoot in RAW format for both my devices, so my photographs are always edited to some degree. I use Lightroom Classic, Photoshop...
