Skyfall by cocokinetic
Skyfall

Well, not only exactly. Nearly nightfall, rather.

I spent practically the whole day at the seaside; as I was leaving, I looked up and saw the pretty pinks amongst the filaos trees in the sky as the sun was setting.

I used an app I didn't even know I had; it's lurking in some deep dark forgotten folder on my phone called Vintage Camera, along with the setting DAZZ according to the EXIF data to capture this shot.

I had no idea I used DAZZ (can’t really see what I’m doing on the phone in the twilight) but if the exif data says so - well ok, that’s fine. I think it worked out ok.
8th July 2023 8th Jul 23

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
Issi Bannerman ace
What a lovely view of the pink sky through the trees.
July 9th, 2023  
