Skyfall

Well, not only exactly. Nearly nightfall, rather.



I spent practically the whole day at the seaside; as I was leaving, I looked up and saw the pretty pinks amongst the filaos trees in the sky as the sun was setting.



I used an app I didn't even know I had; it's lurking in some deep dark forgotten folder on my phone called Vintage Camera, along with the setting DAZZ according to the EXIF data to capture this shot.



I had no idea I used DAZZ (can’t really see what I’m doing on the phone in the twilight) but if the exif data says so - well ok, that’s fine. I think it worked out ok.