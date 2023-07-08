Sign up
Previous
Photo 401
Skyfall
Well, not only exactly. Nearly nightfall, rather.
I spent practically the whole day at the seaside; as I was leaving, I looked up and saw the pretty pinks amongst the filaos trees in the sky as the sun was setting.
I used an app I didn't even know I had; it's lurking in some deep dark forgotten folder on my phone called Vintage Camera, along with the setting DAZZ according to the EXIF data to capture this shot.
I had no idea I used DAZZ (can’t really see what I’m doing on the phone in the twilight) but if the exif data says so - well ok, that’s fine. I think it worked out ok.
8th July 2023
8th Jul 23
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
1185
photos
63
followers
32
following
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a lovely view of the pink sky through the trees.
July 9th, 2023
