More tube paraphernalia by cocokinetic
Photo 402

More tube paraphernalia

These run on the ceiling of the underground parking lot at the shopping mall.

Now I’m all tubed out. Ready to get into bed and get absorbed for a few hours in the world of my book. Bliss.

July Words ‘23
Day 9 - Tube
9th July 2023 9th Jul 23

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
