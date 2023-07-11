Facing North-North-East

Exquisite winter weather. We’re having a summer in winter. My dog and I had a great swim to those breakers in the background this morning. Not from the rocks, though - there’s a little inlet just to the right of the rocks that makes access to the sea much easier. Just have to sort of duck and dive through that first wave then you’re in the clear.



The islets at the back are Round Island and Snake Island. It’s said that the cartographers got this wrong, however; Round Island is not round and has snakes on it. Snake Island is perfectly round and has no snakes.

Go figure ;-)