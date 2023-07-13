Previous
TinTin by cocokinetic
Photo 405

TinTin

Just fooling around.

Phone and slow shutter app of a guy walking along the beach - then a splash of inkwork app.

13th July 2023 13th Jul 23

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
Bucktree ace
Very cool edit.
July 13th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Very cool.
July 13th, 2023  
