Drifting Swan

Kids were messing about in the water, and unnoticed, the swan drifted off. A kid swam after the swan, but the breeze carried the swan ever farther away towards the ship on the horizon. The kid abandoned the swan and did a U-turn back to his friends.



Maybe a ski boat might pluck it out of the ocean - I thought the ski boat in the 2nd photo would stop, but no, the skipper breezed right past the plastic swan.



Hopefully, a paddle skier, kayaker or windsurfer encounters the thing and takes it out the sea.



And so, the bottom line: one more chunk of execrable plastic trash for the ocean and its inhabitants to deal with.



I must admit though, that I found it quite comical, to see this pink swan bobbing around on the vast ocean all on its lonesome.