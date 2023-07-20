Previous
Farewell by cocokinetic
Photo 409

Farewell

…. the mermaid needs to return her watery world.

Just fooling around. The little waterfall is my own photo, the guy and mermaid a freebie I found on the Internet.
20th July 2023 20th Jul 23

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
112% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Cliff McFarlane
Fun and effective
July 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise