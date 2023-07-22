That’s Me in the Yellow

Not my photo, a watching friend took this shot with my camera.



Been taking lessons on how to do this - finally managed to get the thing in the air and move with it! It’s hugely exhilarating once you start zipping along the water. At this stage I can only zip it for a couple seconds before I hit an unexpected wave, lose concentration and control, the whole thing comes tumbling down and I do a most ungainly belly-flop into the water tangled up in ropes and board and sail … lol. I’ll get there in the end.



Windsurfing took me forever to get right; I could go just fine in one direction, but to come back was another story! That took quite a while to master. Sort of master. I still battle with that. But it’s fun, in our seemingly endless summers a great place to be is in the water, so what the heck.