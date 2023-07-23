Previous
Coral Bush by cocokinetic
Coral Bush

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jatropha_podagrica

I saw this brightly coloured flower and leaves growing on the side of the road, outside someone’s home, this morning.

La Colline.
23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

Karen

@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023.
Steve Chappell ace
Beautiful
July 23rd, 2023  
Karen ace
@swchappell
Thank you, Steve! :-)
July 23rd, 2023  
winghong_ho
Beautiful.
July 23rd, 2023  
