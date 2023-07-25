Swimming Buddy

… and the most faithful loyal companion I could hope for.



Rosie was a thin, malnourished, mange-ridden, dirty feral stray dog, scrounging for food out of dustbins and gutters and in constant fights with other dogs for scraps and morsels of food.



When she finally trusted me enough to enable me to touch her and eventually allowed me to pick her up, I put her in my car and took her home. I took her to the vet to have her checked out and vaccinated etc. Besides all the other issues she had going on, she had also contracted a form of Lyme disease. That took six weeks of antibiotic therapy to kick that illness into the dust.



Anyway, with lots of love and care for the past six years or so (and absolute disgust at the appalling manner humans treat and regard animals) she recuperated very well, and is my shadow. I just adore this dog.



Unfortunately, the vet last week confirmed a diagnosis I had suspected because of her coughing, gagging and heavy panting, but was dreading to hear announced; she has congestive heart failure. She’s only about 8 years old. How can this be possible.



The earth caved in underneath me when I heard this news. Distraught is not a word strong enough to describe how I feel. I just cannot believe she has such limited time left. We can give her a bit of extra time with pills, but there is no curing a sickly heart.



But we will swim and splash around together until her heart is unable to maintain that level of activity anymore.



Ahh, Rosie. 💔

