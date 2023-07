Two Books

These are two books I've just finished reading.



One I loved (Olive Kitteridge - marvellously nuanced, a brilliant insight into your average person’s life), and the other one (Prisoner) I didnt love. Not even a little bit. I didn’t find anything ‘rollercoaster ride’ or ‘explosive’ about it. I found it overly complicated and quite a bit unbelievable.



Honestly, I've come to seriously mistrust the hype on the front covers of books.