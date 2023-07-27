Previous
Rent-free Lodging by cocokinetic
Photo 415

Rent-free Lodging

This tiny hermit crab found a convenient place to park off for a bit. Or a bit more, if called for.
Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
