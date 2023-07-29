Previous
Starfish by cocokinetic
Starfish

This variety of starfish is known as a brittle star. Seen in a shallow rock pool at low tide this morning.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brittle_star
29th July 2023

Karen

cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023.
