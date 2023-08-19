Previous
At the Cafe by cocokinetic
Photo 432

At the Cafe

Please forgive my inattention of late. I'm not feeling the photography-love, and am struggling to stay motivated.

Truly hope this phase will blow over soon, it's been hanging around my neck for a while now.
19th August 2023 19th Aug 23

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
118% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Elisa Smith ace
I like how you have done this, nice vibrancy.
August 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise