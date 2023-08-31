Previous
Turkey Tail fungus by cocokinetic
Photo 434

Turkey Tail fungus

I started out badly at the beginning of August; I tumbled headfirst into The Big Hole of Slump. I'm starting to feel myself creeping out of it at the end of the month. Whew, at last.

Thanks to everyone for the greatly appreciated words of support, with a high-five to Joe @joemuli and Renee @rensala 💛

31st August 2023 31st Aug 23

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
